Cleveland Museum of Art Concert Honors 20th Century Composer Lou Harrison

Fri 10/20 @ 7:30PM

Although 20th century American composer Lou Harrison is hardly a household name, his work is known for incorporating Asian music and instruments into Western classical music, something that’s relatively routine now. He was also a teacher and a newspaper music critic who exposed listeners to cutting-edge new music.

In addition to leaving a wide-ranging body of work, he led an intriguing life. He was a pacifist who advocated for the invented universal language Esperanto. He was an openly gay man who wrote pieces on commissions for the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus and rearranged his Strict Songs for eight male singers for “120 male singing enthusiasts. Some of them good; some not so good. But the number is so fabulous.” He also built a straw bale house in Joshua Tree, California and died of a heart attack on his way to a festival of his music at The Ohio State University in 2003.

To celebrate the centennial of his 2017 birth, pianist Sarah Cahill and Gamelan Galak Tika will performer Harrison’s Concerto for Piano with Javanese Gamelan, under the direction of Evan Ziporyn. Tika will be playing one of Harrison’s own gamelans on loan from Harvard University.

Tickets are $30-$45.

