Cleveland International Piano Competition Presents Two World-Class Pianists at Severance Hall

Hear TWO great pianists in concert at Severance Hall on a sleepy Monday. Argentine pianist Martha Argerich, now 76, is considered one of the greatest living pianists. She’s won three Grammy awards and was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors award in 2016 for lifetime artistic achievement, joining the Eagles, Al Pacino, Mavis Staples and James Taylor.

Armenian pianist Sergei Babayan, a generation younger at 56, came to this country for the first time to participate in the 1990 Cleveland International Piano Competition (then called the Casadesus competition), winning first prize. Although he subsequently won several more competitions, Cleveland won his heart. He settled here and has been on the faculty of the Cleveland Institute of Music since 1992 while maintaining an international performing career.

The program includes Mozart’s Sonata for two pianos, and piano transcriptions by Babayan of music by Sergei Prokofiev, including a suite from Romeo and Juliet, selections from Hamlet, incidental music to Eugene Onegin and music from Queen of Spades.

Tickets are $30 to $100. The concert is presented by the Cleveland International Piano Competition.

