Cleveland “Cinematic Rockers” The Modern Electric Headline the Beachland Ballroom

One of Cleveland’s most popular bands, self-dubbed “cinematic rock” quartet The Modern Electric, will be headlining the Beachland Ballroom, in a show with up-and coming local band Samfox and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Tristen, who recently released her fourth album Sneaker Waves, opening.

Has it really been almost a decade since the Modern Electric placed third in the annual High School Rock-Off? They’ve done more than virtually any other band to come out of that competition, parlaying their soaring, melodic, keyboard-dominated songs into local success as well as showcases at major music events such as Austin’s SXSW and NYC’s CMJ. Last year, they released a new album titled Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, and they produced a web series, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the band.

They’re also promising that keyboard player/guitarist/vocalist/frontman Garrett Komyati will be debuting a “sexy new electric guitar.” Isn’t that worth checking them out?

You’ll also get to check out Samfox, a soulful, bluesy, heavy rock sextet fronted by guitarist/vocalist Braxton Taylor and keyboard player/vocalist Chastity Cunningham, whose tough, been-around-the-block stage persona is at odds with her name. They’ll have a brand new single at the show, AND it’s Braxton’s birthday. It’d be a swell present for him to buy a copy.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

