Cleveland-Based Future Vision Foundation Shows Film About Curing Vision Loss

Thu 11/2 @7PM & 8PM

The Future Vision Foundation will be show Seven Years of Darkness, which was produced and filmed in Cleveland at the Canterbury Country Club in Beachwood, as a benefit for the foundation.

The film follows Dr. Anthony Easley’s journey from sight to blindness to sight again through the innovative micro-incisional retina surgery techniques performed by Future Vision Foundation president/CEO Dr. Suber Huang. Dr. Huang will talk about the film and how his foundation is developing cutting-edge techniques to address vision loss.

Tickets are $25. Make reservations at FutureVisionFound.org or send an email to pvl.fvf@gmail.co. Remember to specify which showing time.

