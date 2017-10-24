Cleveland Artist John G. Releases Book of His Posters for Melt Bar and Grilled

Thu 10/26 @ 7-10PM

John Greiner, aka John G., is undeniably one of the top graphic artists in Cleveland. He has created his distinctive poster work for numerous clubs and the Melt Bar and Grilled chain, done illustrations for publications, and created the Lake Erie Monster comic with fellow graphic artistic Jake Kelly. His work was showcased in the 2015 documentary film Draw Hard, he was the recipient of a 2016 Creative Workforce Fellowship from the Community Partnership for Arts and Culture, and he was recently named the first Gordon Square Arts District artist in residence.

For those who are fans of the work he’s done for Melt, he’s now got a book of his favorite sandwich posters so you don’t have to keep stealing them. Called Sandwich Anarchy: The Cult Culinary Posters of Melt Bar and Grilled, he will unveil it at the Independence Melt location this week. It includes the most stolen poster, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon Melt.

“Initially, I made one poster for one restaurant for one month,” he says. “And now, I’ve created 250 posters for Melt’s 11 locations over 10 years. Surreal.”

Each person who buys a copy of the book at the event for $25 also gets a copy of the documentary on Blu-ray (while supplies last), plus a wristband for 20% off their bill at Melt that day. John G. will be there to sign your book. After Mon 10/30, the book will be on sale for $29.95 at local bookstores and all Melt locations.

