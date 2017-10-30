Classical Revolution Livens Up a Tuesday Evening at the Euclid Tavern

Tue 11/7 @ 7PM

If you’re itching to go out and do something on a Tuesday evening, why not check out Classical Revolution Cleveland in their monthly appearance at the Happy Dog at the Euclid Tavern in University Circle?

You never know for sure who or what you’ll hear when this revolving group of musicians takes the stage. Sometimes there’ll be a guest soloist or ensemble, often a topnotch highly trained classical music looking for a space to do something a little off his or her usual path, or it might be one of the regulars — local freelancers who play in various orchestra and chamber ensembles. That’s because the idea behind the formation of the group was to give these musicians a chance to explore some ideas that stretch the bounds of what they can do in the usual classical music venues.

They perform once a month at each Happy Dog, east and west. The evenings are free.

