City Music Cleveland Starts 14th Season with Up-and-Coming Violinist Tessa Lark

Wed 10/18 @ 7:30PM

Thu 10/19 @ 7:30PM

Fri 10/20 @ 7:30PM

Sat 10/21 @ 8PM

Sun 10/22 @ 5PM

City Music Cleveland kicks off its 14th season of bringing free, high-quality classical music out to the neighborhood with a rising young violin star as special guest. Kentucky-bred Tessa Lark attended the New England Conservatory and Juilliard in New York but still honors her bluegrass roots. Her love of classic music, jazz and bluegrass gives her playing depth and well-roundedness.

She’ll join the City Music Cleveland Orchestra, conducted by music director Avner Dorman, to play John Corigliano’s 1998 composition, The Red Violin Concerto. The orchestra will bookend the program with Robert Schumann’s Overture Op. 81 and his Symphony No. 3.

They’ll perform Wednesday at St. Jerome’s Church in Collinwood, Thursday at Church of the Gesu in University Heights, Friday at the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus in Slavic Village, Saturday at Lakewood Congregational Church, and Sunday at St. Noel Church in Willoughby Hills.

