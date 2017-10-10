All City Candy Opens a Second Store in Mentor with a Grand Opening Party

Sat 10/14 @ 10AM-7PM

All City Candy in Richmond Heights is a true destination store, a fairytale come to life for kids and their parents. The enormous store carries every type of candy every generation has loved, from chocolates to hard candies to gum to taffy to lollipops — and much more. All the old favorite candy bars from your elementary school days are here along with hundreds of types of bulk candy, more than 70 jelly bean flavors and special gourmet treats.

Now Lake County residents won’t have to drive quite so far to get their fix of sweets. This week All City Candy opens its second location in Mentor in a former Party Place store, with a grand opening celebration, taking place all day Saturday.

There’ll be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10am, followed by such activities as games, balloon twisting, games, raffles and free tastings. The new 6,000 square foot store includes an open kitchen where you can watch chocolate-dipped confections and other items being made.

AllCityCandy

# # #

