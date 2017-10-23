Check Out a Scary Movie on Halloween at Akron’s Nightlight Cinema

Tue 10/31 @ 9:45PM

What are you going to do on Halloween night, especially if you don’t have any trick-or-treating kids coming to the door in your neighborhood? Going to see a scary film seems like the right thing to do.

For your holiday viewing pleasure, Akron’s independent Nightlight Cinema has booked a screening of the 1984 horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street. Recoil as killer Freddy Krueger pursues four luckless teenagers, killing them in their dreams — or is it just a dream?

Tickets are $9.

NightlightCimena

Post categories: