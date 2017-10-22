Champion Studios Schedules Next BLISS Presentation for Networking Business Folks

Wed 10/25 @ 5:30-8PM

Behind every great business leader is a good marketing firm.

At least that’s what Champion Studios President T.L. Champion promotes regarding her company’s BLISS (Business Leaders & Inspirational Speakers Series) showcases.

The symbiotic affair finds inspirational authors, coaches and experts supporting local professionals. The former each presents a ten-minute talk which becomes a promotional video to market themselves and their businesses, while the latter learns business secrets and networks.

The upcoming BLISS event features: Toby Brazwell (The Answers Are In the Room), James Schleicher (Burn Proof Success through Fires of Failure), Gary Caluducan (Redefine Your Life), Kelly MacLean (What’s the One Thing in Life You Can Control), Kim Geracioti (Secrets of Ashiatsu: How the Body Heals Itself), Ann Rusnak (The Journey to Me: Awaken the Miracles in Your Life), Colleen McArtor (Take the Weight Off Your Mind) and T.L. Champion (Making a Video: Five Things You Should Never Do).

CoolCleveland talked to Champion about the next BLISS event scheduled for October 25 at Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights.

CoolCleveland: What’s the idea behind BLISS?

T.L. Champion: We have it twice a year. The next one we’re going to have a lineup of seven speakers on different topics. It’s an inspirational speaker series. You know, we all need to fill up our tank once in a while with some of the good stuff. There’s a lot of negative stuff out there, so it’s a nice opportunity. It’s a networking event. It’s going to be a room of some very powerful people doing some great networking and they’re all in the mood to sort of help each other out. We’ve been doing the series for seven years.

CC: What role does Champion Studios play?

TLC: I’m the founder of BLISS. I host and speak at the event, and I find all of the speakers. I have a video production company so I coach them as far as their topics, presentations. And then we edit it afterwards to give them a beautiful video.

CC: Can you tell us about the speakers?

TLC: We have authors, coaches, local experts, speakers. Different topics resonate with different people and the topics tend to be anything from personal to professional development. We have Dale Carnegie as a sponsor, obviously they believe in personal and professional development. And then we have it at Polaris so we’re all sort of on the same page there.

CC: There are plenty of networking events around town. What makes BLISS unique?

TLC: From the speaker side of it, we start it with a TED Talk. All of the speakers speak for 10 minutes and then they receive a two-to-three-minute professional, promotional video. It’s high-def, broadcast quality. Then they can use that video to grow their business or get on the speaker circuit. Even if you want to speak at a TED Talk, you can’t do it without a professional video.

CC: So are people attending to hear what the speakers have to say or as more of a networking event?

TLC: It’s both. We’re going to have a really good group of people there. I’m really excited about it. This gives them a chance to talk to the speakers during a break about their books or beliefs or a coaching session. BLISS is all about helping professionals take that next step in life. For all of us, it’s different. If you want to start a business or start a foundation or write a book or lose 10 pounds, sometimes you just need that motivation to get you there. You need to hear somebody who has done it or who has helped other people. That’s really what it’s all about, taking that next step in life.

CC: Finally, who should attend the upcoming BLISS event?

TLC: Really the core audience is professionals wanting to get in some really impactful networking, meeting some new people, getting motivated to take that next step and just looking for professional and personal development.

