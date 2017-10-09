Celebrate Tremont and Help Feed the Hungry at Benefit at Annunciation Church

Sat 10/14 @ 6:30-11PM

If you’d like to participate in the ongoing transformation of the Tremont neighborhood, come to the annual Celebrate Tremont benefit, taking place at one of the area’s beautiful historical churches, Annunciation Greek Church (where the annual Greek Festival takes place over Memorial Day weekend).

Join residents and friends and supporters of Tremont for an evening to benefit Tremont’s St. Augustine Hunger Center, one of Cleveland’s oldest hunger ministries, as well as Tremont West Development Corporation programs such as the Tremont Farmers Market, Arts in August, the Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival and block club organizing

The event includes appetizers and food stations for dinner (vegan and vegetarians options will be included), an open bar with beer, wine, liquor and soft drinks, a reverse raffle, a silent auction and live music by performers such as acoustic blues guitarist Austin Walkin Cane. Tickets are $100.

For tickets, go to celebratetremont.eventbrite.com or call Michelle Davis at 216-575-0920, X 103 at the Tremont West office.

