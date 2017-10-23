Celebrate “Observe the Moon” Night at Geauga Parks’ Nassau Astronomical Station

Sat 10/28 @ 6-11PM

All across the country nature centers, planetariums and science organizations will be celebrating NASA’s Observe the Moon Night. That includes the Geauga Park District’s Observatory Park and its newly restored Nassau Astronomical Station in Montville Township, which reopened in August just in time for the eclipse.

Drop in for various lunar-related activities suitable for all ages of moon watchers, including a moon hike along the Nassau Connector Trail where a guide will share stories about the moon in folklore, culture and literature throughout the ages; an informational presentation about space probes; indoor activities in the Robert McCullough Science Center; and weather permitting, looking at the moon through telescopes.

It’s free and no advance registration is required.

