Case Western Reserve Radio Station’s Annual Studio-A-Rama Moves to MOCA Plaza for This Year

Sat 10/7 @ 2PM-midnight

Don’t look for WRUW 91.1 FM’s annual free concert Studio-A-Rama in its usual place — the courtyard behind Mather Hall where the Case Western Reserve radio station’s studios are located.

Instead the event will take place this year in the heart of University Circle’s new Uptown development on the plaza outside MOCA Cleveland, which will be celebrating its 5th anniversary in its current building while the station is celebrating 50 years on the air. And it’s also CWRU’s homecoming weekend.

As usual, the all-day show is headlined by a national band, in this case, the nine-musician group Sweet Spirit from Austin, Texas, supported by two local/regional special guest bands and eight local bands.

The day starts at 2pm with Forager, followed by, The Dreemers (2:45pm), Public Squares (3:30pm), Sister Smirk (4:14pm), Fascinating (5pm), Heavenly Creatures (5:45pm), Ted Boys (6:30pm) and Herzog (7:30pm). Special guests This Moment in Black History, who have been inactive lately, return to the stage at 8:30pm, followed by the second special guest New Bomb Turks. Sweet Spirit comes on at 10:30pm. There will be food trucks onsite (of course!) and a cash bar available, plus an afterparty at the Euclid Tavern.

If you can’t make it down the station will be streaming the show here.

studio-a-rama-2017

