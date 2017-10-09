Cartoonist Roz Chast Colors a Night at the Akron Public Library

Thu 10/12 @ 7PM

Brooklyn-born Roz Chast has been recommended by the Comics Alliance as worthy of lifetime achievement award. In today’s cultural climate, an outfit called the Comics Alliance probably carries more clout than the United Nations, the Vatican and the Cleveland Arts Prize – combined. So take that as a recommendation, as Chast comes to the Akron Public Library.

Since 1978 she has since published more than 1,000 cartoons in the iconic New Yorker magazine, and her art has also been used in Scientific American and the Harvard Business Review. More than just a gag-a-day creator, she collected her work in several anthologies and in 2014 produced the acclaimed memoir-in-graphics Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? It concerned taking care of aging parents and end-of-life issues.

She will speak, take questions and sign copies of her books Admission is free, though Friends of the Akron Main Library get priority seating.

