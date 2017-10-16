Capitol Theatre’s Happy Hour Classic This Month Is Scary “Carrie”

Wed 10/25 @ 6PM

The 1976 Brian DePalma film Carrie, starring Sissy Spacek, is a legendary horror film that plays to the elemental emotions about rejection, humiliation and revenge that are at their most intense in high school. The unhappy protagonist of Carrie has more than the usual load of high school awkwardness to deal with: she’s got a crazy fundamentalist mother and telekinetic powers. As my grandmotcher used to say, “The end will be an accident.”

Come revisit the film to see how well it’s held up at the Capitol Theatre’s Happy Hour series. The $10 admission includes a pre-film hangout with munchies, live music and a mini-cocktail; more drinks will be available for purchase. Film starts at 7.

