Canadian Fiddler/Step Dancer April Verch Comes to G.A.R. Hall to Look Back at Her Career So Far

Fri 10/27 @ 8PM

Vocalist/fiddler/step dancer April Verch’s music is the product of both her family environment and high-level musical training, leading to a blend of simplicity and earthiness with well-schooled chops

She grew up surrounded by music as her father’s band played at dances in her native Ontario and of course she wanted to join in, taking up fiddle and step dancing as a little girl. As a teenager she began to win major competitions and attend workshops, and she went on to get a musical education at the noted Berklee College in Boston, giving her an even more solid foundation form which to interpret and build upon the traditional Franco-Celtic Canadian folk music of the Ottawa Valley.

Now 39, she has been touring since 2000 and recording for nearly 20 years, with ten albums to her credit. So it’s time for a retrospective. Earlier this year, she released The April Verch Anthology, featuring 18 tracks from her impressive career selected personally by Verch to represent the range of her musical interests: regional Canadian folk, American old-time, bluegrass, country and Americana.

She’ll be performing at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall as part of its Voices in the Valley series. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door.

an-evening-with-april-verch

aprilverch

Post categories: