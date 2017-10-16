Can They Reach the Local Economy? Spirit Mediums Call Forth the Dead at Clague Playhouse

Sat 10/21 @ 2PM & 8PM

Only recently did the Clague Playhouse in Westlake wrap up a run of The Woman in Black, a hit UK/West End stage ghost drama. But if you want nonfiction (allegedly) spooky stuff, come to the venue’s popular fundraiser 2 Mediums at Large.

It is a live seance featuring “guides,” Susan and Marjorie, billed as graduates of the Spiritualism-ridden village of Lily Dale in New York State. The ladies will try to commune with the spirits of the deceased. So don’t be surprised if Cleveland sports-championship hopes materialize (rimshot).

Reserved seating tickets are $25 and can be purchased in person or by phone Wednesday through Saturday 1p 1-6pm.

clagueplayhouse/the-2-mediums-at-large-return/

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: