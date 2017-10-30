We Can Be Heroes If Just for Two Days at Akron Comic-Con

Sat 11/4 @ 10AM-6PM

Sun 11/5 @ 10AM-4PM

The 6th annual Akron Comicon takes place at the John S. Knight Convention Center, and pays special honor to…the 40th anniversary of the superhero Black Lightning.

But of course, you knew that already. You have all the issues, action figures, and 100,000-signature petitions for Denzel Washington to play Black Lightning in the movie version. Which is probably why Akron Comic-Con is for you.

Special guests include Marvel Comics mainstay Tony Isabella, former Marvel editor-in-chief Tom DeFalco, DC Comics’ Chris Sprouse and Don Totleben, and other illustrious inkers, writers and editors; plus, of course, dealers in memorabilia, back issues, limited editions and more.

Tickets to the event are $10 for a single day or $15 for the weekend.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

