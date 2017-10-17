BW Music Theatre Alumni Return to Nighttown for a Benefit

Mon 10/23 @ 7PM

Once students have graduated from Baldwin Wallace University’s celebrated music theatre program, they head “out there” where they land roles on Broadway, in touring companies, in films, on TV and with regional theaters with startling regularity.

And sometimes they come home for a while, often to star in a local production such as ones who are currently in Great Lakes Theater’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Now one of them, Corey Mach, is producing “Out There: BW Alumni Return to Cleveland.” BW seniors perform showcases at the club each year, but this is the first such alumni event.

The event benefits the Kyle Jean-Baptiste Foundation, named in honor the BW 2015 graduate who never got to fulfill his clearly limitless potential. He went straight from school to Broadway in the lead role in Les Miserables and was preparing to performing The Color Purple with Jennifer Hudson, when, in August of that year, he accidentally fell from a fire escape and died at the age of 21. The Foundation provides theater, music and dance training for students who otherwise would not be able to afford them.

Nighttown

