Burning River Film Festival Sets the Akron Civic Theatre on Fire

Sun 10/22 @ 6PM

The summer’s lineup of crash-and-burn Hollywood sequels has finally given way to one follow-up worth seeing: after its debut last year, the Burning River Film Festival at the Akron Civic Theatre is back.

Founded by popular area fitness blogger Jessica Croisant, this is a one-night film program of nonfiction features and shorts about adventure sports, trail running and wilderness endurance. But it’s more than just sitting around the Civic.

A 9am free group morning run happens in Brecksville, starting off at the Vertical Runner shop. The doors of the Civic open for the festival at 4pm with a vendor fair festooned with gear and running clubs. Most of the movies hail from Rochester-based Goat Factory and their “Beast Coast” series of documentaries. You might want to try out the “Georgia Death Race” vicariously before doing the real thing.

Admission at the Civic is $16.75.

burningriverfilmfest

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: