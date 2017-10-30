Bubbles Under Glass Puts the Fizz in Downtown Cleveland’s Heinen’s

Fri 11/4 @ 6:30-8PM

Sat 11/5 @ 4-8PM

Sun 11/6 @ 10AM-12PM

In 2015 the old Cleveland Trust Rotunda went from being a defunct downtown bank building, admired by enthusiasts of its 1908 beaux-arts domed architecture, to the unusual venue for a supermarket — the first downtown Cleveland Heinen’s.

Now, uniting the best of both worlds (food and drinking alcohol in response to the local economy), it is holding an inaugural champagne festival in the elegant structure.

“Bubbles Under Glass” is the title, and it promises more than 40 varieties of sparkling wine, kicking off with a Perrier-Jouet three-course banquet on Friday, seminars and a Saturday grand-tour tasting (drinks by the glass and sales by the bottle from California, Oregon, Italy, Germany, Spain, Argentina, Germany and Australia). A Sunday “Bubbles Brunch” features libations from Ca’ Del Bosco.

It is a joint venture between Heinen’s and Metropolitan at The 9 hotel, which offers tie-in accommodations. Ticket packages starting at $50 can be found at here.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

