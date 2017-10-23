Bring the Kids to a Baseball-Themed Halloween Party at the Baseball Heritage Museum

Sat 10/28 @ 11AM-1PM

Baseball may be slow-paced and sometimes dull, but it just isn’t that scary. So Boo at the Museum at the Baseball Heritage Museum is a good place to take your little ones to trick or treat on the Saturday before Halloween. Dress them up in costume, dress them up as their favorite player, probably don’t dress them up as Chief Wahoo, and bring them down to hear stories from baseball books and meet historical baseball figures. (Actually, an unexpurgated Babe Ruth MIGHT be a bit too scary for the younger set!) Make sure to take their bag or basket to collect treats. It’s free and open to all.

boo-at-the-museum/



Post categories: