Bonfoey Gallery Shows Final Works of the Late Dan Tranberg

With his untimely death this past May at the age of 53, the spotlight is shining on the work produced by Cleveland-based artist, educator and art critic Dan Tranberg who continued to produce work until the very end, despite hospitalizations.

A show of his work concludes its run at the Reinberger Gallery at the Cleveland Institute of Art (where he taught) this Friday, the day before Bonfoey Gallery downtown opens Seven Is Magic, a show of work he produced in the two years prior to his death, some of it in his hospital room.

Writing about the work, his longtime friend and colleague (and co-founder of the early ’00s Cleveland arts journal Angle) Douglas Max Utter says, “Dan Tranberg’s final works, completed in the two years before his death this past May 29th, are composed of pleasurable colors and forms, yet offer surprising intellectual challenges and a range of emotional information. He made many of the small painted collage-like works displayed at Bonfoey Gallery in his hospital room as he struggled with cancer during his long last winter. While those pieces would stand on their own under any circumstances, it’s amazing that Tranberg’s often notebook-sized abstract studies manage to combine qualities like sanity and delight, humor and tenderness.”

The show will open with a reception with Dan’s family Sat 10/14 @ 6-9PM, and will be on view through Sat 11/18.

