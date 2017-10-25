It’s totally within your power. And, like community, it can be defined any way you choose to define it.

T.L. Championbrings people together to meet, learn and find inspiration at her upcoming BLISS events, one of which is already sold out. Curator Mary Urbas finds her passion with art macabre, and hosts the fifth edition of The Skull and Skeleton in Art, at the Gallery at Lakeland.

Dance is the body as bliss, and CoolCleveland correspondent Nicole Hennessey follows SPDance founder, fellow Clevelander Suzzanne Ponomarenko, to Guatemala, spending a week doing arts outreach with women and children in Central America. Watch for her regular updates here.

What’s your bliss? Food? Join Food Conscious for a luncheon on expanding urban farming in NEO. Video games? Check out Tommy Tallarico and the Akron Symphony for Video Games Live. Theatre & opera? Witness The Threepenny Opera as staged by Baldwin Wallace and Cleveland Opera Theatre. It’s in your hands. –Thomas Mulready

