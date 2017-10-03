Blank Canvas Theatre Brings “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to Life

Fri 10/6-Sat 10/28

The weird 1975 comic horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show has become a midnight movie dress-up, participation staple. It’s also a musical stage play that also invites the audience to jump in with commentary and recitation of their favorite lines.

Cleveland’s scrappy little Blank Canvas Theatre, located in 78th Street Studios, will be mounting their version of the show, starting this week, running Thursdays-Saturdays @ 8pm and Sundays @ 7pm through Sat 10/28. There’ll even be a midnight show on Sat 10/21. So get out those costumes and props and get ready to get crazy with the cast. Tickets are $18.

blankcanvastheatre

