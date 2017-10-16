Is There a Bill Nye of the Living Dead at Great Lakes Science Center’s Spooktacular Science?

Sat 10/21@ 11AM-5PM

Sat 10/28 @ 11AM-5PM

Most Americans these days seem more terrified of science (vaccinations, rising sea levels, evolution) than they ever were of Freddy or Jason. So, in honor of Halloween, be at the Great Lakes Science Center for two weekends of “Spooktacular Science.”

Seasonally themed presentations also strive to be edu-tainment, with special labs and activities happening on both daysm including invisible-ink writing, wizard-like juggling electricity with fingertips, pumpkin explosions via chemical reactions, and several “Monster Mash” dance parties during the day.

Costumes with masks are confined to youngsters 12 and under, and ones that depict violence and guns are prohibited (guess the “Science of Robocop” will have to wait for a less nervous cultural climate).

Activities are free with museum admission.

A special Saturday-night 10/28 screening of two Halloween cult flicks, Hocus Pocus (6pm) and Army of Darkness (8pm), in the Cleveland Clinic OMNIMAX cinema, is also part of the celebration, with separate admission packages.

spooktacular-science-weekend

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: