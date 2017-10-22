Bierce Bierce Bierce, Bierce is the Word, with WordStage in Lakewood

Fri 10/27 @ 7:30PM

WordStage is a local theatrical troupe largely devoted to recitations and readings. As a Halloween special, its actors will render a selection from the sardonic oeuvre of Ambrose Bierce.

Although his era came after that of Edgar Allan Poe, journalist-critic Bierce is often ranked on a similar level as a master of the macabre and bizarre in short-story format. In addition to classics such as the iconic twist-ending tale “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge,” Bierce wrote The Devil’s Dictionary, a collection of cynical mock definitions of common 19th-century words and concepts. WordStage will render some choice excerpts.

Admission is a suggested $10 donation at the door one hour prior to the performance in Wright Chapel at the Lakewood Presbyterian Church.

wordstageoh/ambrose-bierce/

[Written by Charles Cassady]

