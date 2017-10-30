Benefit at the Winchester Raises Money to Send Cleveland Drag Queens to Texas Festival

Thu 11/2 @ 8:30PM

Two of Cleveland’s most riveting and creative drag queens, Samantha Echo and Lady J Martinez, have been accepted to the Austin International Drag Festival in Austin, Texas. We’re all very excited for them!

Of course, this trip is going to cost them, so some of their friends have organized the Austin or Bust Fundraiser for them at the Winchester Music Tavern.

Echo and Lady J will perform, giving people a sample of how they’ll do Cleveland proud in Texas. Also on the bill is Lady J’s mentor, drag legend Erica Martinez, and a bunch of Cleveland’s colorful burlesque gals, including Bella Sin, Noella Deville, Anhedonia, Annie Axel, Kaydence Jayne and Juicy Gem. There’ll be raffles to and products from Deville Rhinestones, Haus of Sin and Dirty Girl Soap Co.

Doors open at 7:30; admission is $10 at the door.

