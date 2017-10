Fri 10/27 @6-9PM

Get a major dose of autumn with a side of Halloween at the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center in Bay Village. There’ll be trick or treating for costumed kids in the Wildlife Gardens, along with Halloween crafts. But there’ll also be hayrides to enjoy the fall colors, a family-friendly holiday show in the Planetarium, dinner and the chance to kick back by the fireplace. It’s $14 for adults, $9 for kids 2 and up. Dinner is included in the ticket price.

lensc

