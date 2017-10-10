Barnaby Bright Forge Their Own Way

Tue 10/17 at 7PM

Barnaby Bright layers effortless vocals and unique instrumentation in a unique brand of acoustic folk-pop. Rebecca and Nathan Bliss form this husband/wife team of classically trained musicians. Rebecca is a classically-trained vocalist with a passion for songwriting while Nathan studied saxophone and jazz at Berklee College of Music. Accompanying the duo to BW is special guest Alan Black, principal cellist for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Barnaby Bright will share moments of magic and madness as they intersperse their powerful harmonies and rich arrangements with the story of their journey to develop a career as indie musicians.

This concert and conversation is presented in collaboration with the Center for Innovation and Growth, and takes place at Gamble Auditorium, Kulas Musical Arts Building,

96 Front Street, Berea.

Tickets are free, but required, and can be accessed here.

