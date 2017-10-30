Author Dava Sobel Talks About the Gorgeous Ladies of Astronomy in Hudson

Tue 11/7 @ 7PM

If you liked Hidden Figures you’ll go sky-high for best-selling author Dava Sobel and her new book on the concealed feminine facets of science history, The Glass Universe.

Sobel, a former New York Times reporter, tells the behind-the-instruments true story of a group of remarkable early women astronomers at Harvard University of yesteryear, who expanded scientific knowledge of the size and dimensions of universe. Amazing fun fact: many of them are still trying to pay off their student loans. (Okay, just kidding about that last part, maybe)

Copies of The Glass Universe will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. The event will be held at the Hudson Library. It is free, but registration in advance is requested.

hudsonlibrary

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

