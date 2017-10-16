Author-Commentator Van (Jones) Is the Man With a Plan He’ll Talk About at Parma Library

Fri 10/20 @ 7PM

Last year at this time Obama White House advisor Van Jones was on the circuit, coming to Berea in a debating with Newt Gingrich regarding the presidential race. Sooooo…how’d that work out for everybody?

With any luck Newt went into cryonic suspension and won’t be thawed out until the far future, when everyone has forgotten the present debacle. Meanwhile Jones, a CNN political contributor and host of The Messy Truth with Van Jones, is on tour with a new book, Beyond the Messy Truth: How We Came Apart, How We Come Together. Be advised, protest rats, that the content of the book supposedly finds fault “on both sides” for the current painful cultural divisions. He’ll be coming to northeast Ohio to speak at the Parma-Snow branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.

Tickets are $25 and cover admission, an autographed book copy, and a donation to the Cuyahoga County Public Library Foundation.

Meet-Author-Van-Jones.aspx

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: