Attend a Real Séance in Broadview Heights

Fri 10/27 @ 7PM

Local spirit-medium Debi Fellows (who sometimes goes over to Ryder’s Inn in Painesville to converse with the full-body apparitions) is giving a “Good Old Fashioned Victorian Séance” in the run up to Halloween and All Soul’s Day.

It takes place at the Green Patch in Broadview Heights, which is not only a craft and consignment shop but also rental/teaching space for various New Age types. For a Friday evening Fellows will show how the old-time Spiritualists of more than century ago routinely used drums, rattles, trumpets and other instruments to attempt to communicate with spirits on “the other side.”

She notes that Ouija boards will not be used; Fellows is among those who believe those things are not to be toyed with.

Advance admission via registration is $25; otherwise it’s $35 at the door.

thegreenpatch

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: