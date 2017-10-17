Astoria Cafe and Masthead Brewing Host Collaborative Dinner

Thu 10/19 @ 6PM

Astoria Café and Market, which opened late last year, has brought a whole new food thing to Gordon Square and to Cleveland, specializing in imported foods primarily from the Mediterranean. If you haven’t stopped in and browsed their cheeses, olive oils, vinegars, cured meats, pastas, wines and more, you should. Their café, open every day but Monday, offers a variety of constantly changing specialties.

They are also hosting regular special events such as their collaborative beer dinner with Masthead Brewing. There’ll be a canapé hour, featuring charcuterie and cheese, fondue, crostini and more, followed by a three-course dinner and dessert ( a vanilla bean gelato float!) with a specialty beer to accompany each course. Is there a pumpkin ale? What do you think? It’s October!

It’s $60 per person; if they’re sold out by the time you read this, get on their mailing list for their next event.

