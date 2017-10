Sat 10/21 @ 8-11:30PM

The new, much larger Negative Space gallery/performance space which opened recently is hosting a Cleveland Art and Reggae Fest featuring a whole bunch of area reggae artists including Jah Messenger, Sunshade, Marley Banton, JR Blessington (pictured), Papa Gary, Milton Blake and Wilpow Wilpower.

It’s BYOB. Admission is $8 at the door.

negativespacecleveland

Post categories: