ARTneo Keeps Third Friday Going with a Costume Party After the Galleries Close

Fri 10/20 @ 9PM-1AM

If you’re not ready to go home on Third Friday as the galleries start shutting down around 9, ARTneo is ready to entertain you. The gallery/museum on the bottom floor of the building, which specializes in collecting and exhibiting Cleveland artists of all eras, is hosting a Halloween costume party based on those legendary events hosted by Cleveland avant-garde Kokoon Arts Club in the first half of the 20th century.

Wear your most creative and outlandish outfit to the shindig, which feature light food and a cash bar. There will also be a costume contest which you can fill out an entry form here.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, free for ARTneo members. It’s 18 and over.

ARTneo

