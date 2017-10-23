“The Art of Longing” at Cleveland Public Theatre Explores the Secret Lives of Nightshift Workers

Thu 10/26 @ 7PM

Once again, Cleveland Public Theatre hosts a world premiere of a brand-new and challenging work aimed at broadening the audience’s perceptions. The Art of Longing, written by Lisa Langford and directed by Jimmie Woody, followed the lives of three nightshift workers in Cleveland, weaving together their dreams, fantasies and secrets.

“Race, gender and the nature of art are at the focal point of this theatrical experiment,” says CPT’s description of the work. “The Art of Longing fashions a world where dreams and reality interpenetrate each other.”

It runs Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday @ 7PM through Sat 11/18. Tickets are $12-$30.

Cleveland Public Theatre

