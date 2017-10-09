Archaeology Is Just a Stone’s Throw Away at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Sat 10/14 @ 10AM-4PM

Want to go back to the good old days, when it was safe to walk the streets around here? We’re thinking Jurassic, Cretaceous, Holocene, those days? Be at Archaeology and National Earth Science Day at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Guests can meet curators and scientists not only from CMNH but also local universities and societies devote to geology, gemstones and cave exploration. Bring you own fossils and rock specimens for ID.

Have the kids participate in a “pottery puzzle” and latter-day cave painting (they’ve just translated a cave painting from 10,000 years ago; it’s a lament about the Browns losing, even back then — rimshot). There will be hourly raffles as well.

All these are free with regular admission to the museum: $15 for adults, $12 for children.

earthscience

[Written by Charles Cassady]

