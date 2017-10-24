Arabella Proffer’s Biomorphic Paintings “Forma & Flora” Go on View at New Gathering Place Facility

Fri 10/27 @ 5-7PM

The work of Cleveland-based painter Arabella Proffer has always had a fantasy element in its glowing, vivid colors and jarringly strange elements. But back in 2010, she says, “I found myself creating surreal organic environments. Although I started from a place of abstraction, they became filled with strange hybrids of flowers, cells, and symbols that appeared like organisms from another planet.”

It turned out that Proffer had cancer in her leg, and she was startled to see that the scans resembled the work she was doing.

“In succession over the last seven years I had painted other images that closely resembled what was going on in my own body; cysts, growths, and other organ entanglements all later revealed well after the paintings were done,” she says. “A fascination with the macro universe and micro universe had come about, and made me wonder if I was at times painting in-tune with what my own biology was doing. This was a major departure for me after 12 years of exhibiting as portrait artist.”

That work has resulted in Forma & Flora, a solo exhibition taking at the Gathering Place’s new Sandy Borrelli Center in Westlake (25425 Center Ridge Road). It will open with a reception Fri 10/27 @ 5-7pm and remain on view through Sat 12/30.

