Apollo’s Fire Previews Its Upcoming Performances of Handel Oratorio at Nighttown

Sun 10/8 @ 12:30PM

Next week, Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s baroque orchestra, rolls out its first full program of the season. Titled Israel in Egypt, it features Handel’s oratorio of the same name, which tells the story of the ’ escape form Egypt.

Want a sneak preview and a look behind the scenes? Come to the brunch program at Nighttown, “The People and the Music Behind Handel’s Oratorio.” During the 50-minute program WCLV hosts interview Apollo’s Fire director Jeannette Sorrell and some of the other artists to share information about Handel and the environment in which he created the oratorio. Come early to order food and drink and settle in to listen to the 12:30pm program.

There’s a $20 cover (which does not include food and drink), $10 for Apollo’s Fire subscribers. If you’re not a subscriber but buy a ticket, you get $10 off your ticket price.

ApollosFire

Post categories: