Americana Singer/Songwriter Thor Platter Celebrates New Album at the Music Box

Thu 10/26 @ 8PM

Americana singer-songwriter Thor Platter is originally from Buffalo, New York, but he’s virtually a Clevelander now, having been around the area music scene for nearly a decade. In that time, he released an EP with bluegrass-leaning ensemble Whiskey Lock in 2012, put out a solo effort Looking for Sunshine in 2013 and another, Long Road Ahead, in 2015.

Now he’s got a new release, Take Time, which combines Platter’s affection for classic country with an earnest ’70s singer/songwriter feel inspired by artists such as Neil Young.

“The tradition and history of American music have influenced me my entire life; it encompasses many sounds and styles from many different eras,” he says. “Above all, it is just good music to your ears.”

The album was produced by David Mayfield at Akron’s Tiger Spa, and Mayfield, accompanied by Abby Rose, aka The Cave Twins, is on the bill when Platter celebrates the release of the new album at the Music Box Supper Club, immediately following a couple of shows in Nashville. (He’ll be doing another release show in his hometown Buffalo the next night). Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Thor Platter

Music Box

Post categories: