Akron’s Popular Ohio Mart Is Back at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Thu 10/5-Sat 10/7 @ 10AM-5PM

Sun 10/8 @ 10AM-4PM

It’s the 51st year for Akron’s beloved Ohio Mart, hosted by Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.

The event features 125 artists and craftspeople (including two dozen newcomers) offering jewelry, pottery, herbals, fiber art, photography, painting, woodworking, fashion, gourmet food, books, vintage collectibles and dried flower arrangements made from flowers grown in the Stan Hywet Great Garden.

In addition, visitors to Ohio Mart can see a textile artisans’ display and demos in the Manor House Auditorium including rug hooking, lace making, spinning, weaving and needlework, and Inspiration in Bloom, a display of fresh flower arrangements, in the Manor House.

There’s also a food court, which includes lunch-type offerings, baked goods, fresh gingerbread, wines and microbrews, and a sweepstakes raffles with goods and gift cards donated by local businesses and participating artists.

Admisson is $10 for adults, $4 for ages 6-17. Combo tickets for the Mart and self-guided tour of the Manor House are $16 for adults, $5 for youth. Parking is $5.

stanhywet

Post categories: