Akron Symphony Presents Beethoven’s 7th and “Die Meistersinger” Excerpts



Fri 10/6 @ 8PM

To perform Richard Wagner’s opera Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg in its entirety takes four-and-a-half hours. So the Akron Symphony isn’t doing THAT for their next concert. (Not that that would be a bad thing!)

Instead, music director Christopher Wilkins and his ensemble will be joined by some major vocal firepower to present highlights from this light-hearted (unusual for Wagner) opera.

The evening, taking place at E.J. Thomas Hall, will kick off with 45-year-old contemporary composer Kevin Puts’ Inspiring Beethoven, an imagining of how Beethoven composed his famous Symphony No. 7, followed by a performance of the symphony.

The Akron Symphony Chorus and Summit Chorale Society’s Masterworks Chorale, with Marie Bucoy-Calavan conducting, will then join the orchestra following intermission for Brahms’ Song of the Fates before the entire ensemble digs into highlights from Die Meistersinger.

Tickets are $25-$55.

