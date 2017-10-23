Akron Symphony Goes Video Gaming at E.J. Thomas Hall

Sat 10/28 @ 7:30PM

OK, so the classical music purists probably aren’t going to love the new concert by the Akron Symphony (there’s plenty on the season calendar for them). But it might be a great introduction to orchestral music for someone who normally turns up their nose at it.

Video Games Live features music from popular video games, played by the orchestra with the Akron Symphony Chorus. It’s enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, video footage, special effects and electronic percussion, synchronized to the music to create an immersive, interactive experience. The show was created, produced and is hosted by game industry star Tommy Tallarico.

It takes place at E.J. Thomas Hall. Tickets are $25-$65.

In addition, the orchestra has partnered with Akron-based sound processor company Earthquaker Devices on a giveaway of an Earthquaker Data Corrupter. Learn how to enter here.

And there’s even an afterparty at Jilly’s Music room downtown, hosted by Tallarico, with special guests from the event, both performers and technicians. That’s free.

akronsymphony/video-games-live

