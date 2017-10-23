Akron Jazz Trumpeter Josh Rzepka, Now Living in Chicago, Comes Home to Play E.J. Thomas Hall

Fri 10/27 @ 8PM

At 33, trumpeter Josh Rzepka, an Akron native now based in Chicago, has built himself a thriving musical career, both as a jazz and a classical artist. He’s released four albums under his own name — a classical album and three jazz albums, including his 2013 Trumpet Genesis where he worked with the Tri-C jazz program to put together an album featuring five of his key influences on trumpet, accompanied by the cream of northeast Ohio jazz musicians.

A couple of years ago, he moved to Chicago to take a teaching job. He’s also been touring the country with classic rock vocal quartet Under the Streetlamp. But he still makes it a point to come home and perform regularly.

This time he’ll be taking the stage at Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall where he’ll be joined by three of the younger generation of northeast Ohio jazz musicians drummer Zaire Darden, pianist Theron Brown and bassist Jordan McBride, who just graduated from Oberlin Conservatory this year.

General admission tickets are $20.

