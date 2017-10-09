African Rhythms Are on Tap at Kent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts Around the World Series

Sat 10/14 @ 8PM

This month, the Around the World music series at Kent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts moves to Africa and the Caribbean, as Baba David Coleman and friends perform songs, stories and drumming rooted in African and Afro-Caribbean cultures, using instruments such as djembe, congas, ashiko, shekere and bells. He’ll also demonstrate the batá, a set of “talking drums” played by Nigeria’s Yorubu people to commune with their gods.

Coleman is a specialist in African drumming who teaches, performs and builds his own instruments, and shares his musical interests through his Iroko Drum and Dance Society, some of whose members will be joining him at Standing Rock.

Admission is a $10 suggested donation. There’s a 7:30 meet-and-greet before the performance than includes light food and drinks.

baba.coleman



standingrock

