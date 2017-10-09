Acoustic Duo Honey Dewdrops Returns to Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall

Fri 10/13 @ 8PM

If you missed the Honey Dewdrops earlier this year at Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s Happy Days Lodge, never fear — they’re back just up the road at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall (where they’ve played several times previously) as part of its Voices in the Valley series.

The husband-and-wife duo of Kagey Parrish and Laura Wortman play tradition-based acoustic music, which relies on guitar, banjo, mandolin, harmonica and the duo’s intuitive vocal harmonies, combines an artless simplicity and an artful confidence. Original from Virginia, but now settled in Baltimore, Maryland (and spending a good chunk of their time on the road), the Honey Dewdrops released their fourth album Tangled Country in 2015. Its spirit and stories emerged directly from all that road time.

“Touring is like collecting images of landscapes, sounds of voices, contents of stories, moods of places and environments,” says Wortman. “All of that can be useful. It tells you something about human nature, about how the world works, little by little.”

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

