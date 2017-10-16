Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Is Back at Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall

Thu 10/19 @ 7:30PM

England’s nearly 60-year old ensemble, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, pays a return visit to Akron’s EJ Thomas Hal under the auspices of the Tuesday Musical Association.

Founded in 1968 by Sir Neville Marriner, the group is now led by internationally celebrated violinist Joshua Bell as its music director, the first person to hold that title since Marriner. The conductor-less ensemble performs in various configurations, from its original chamber orchestra to different-sized chamber groups.

The chamber ensemble will be coming back to Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall to perform a program for the Tuesday Musical Association. They’ll be performing a program focused on eastern Europe: 19th-century Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s Sextet in A major and early 20th century Romanian composer George Enescu’s Octet for Strings in C major.

Tickets are $25-$55. All students with ID are free.

tuesdaymusical/academy-of-st-martin-in-the-fields-chamber-ensemble/

