88-Year-Old Actress Dorothy Silver Stars in Sci-Fi Dobama Production ‘Marjorie Prime”

Fri 10/13-Sun 11/12

The astonishing Dorothy Silver, still performing regularly on local stages at the age of 88, is the star of Dobama Theatre’s next production, the Midwest premiere of Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime, a 2015 Pulitzer Prize drama finalist.

The play, which also features Derdriu Ring, Steve Sawicki and Nicholas Chokan, is the story of an 85-year-old woman who interacts with a younger, digital version of her late husband to explore memories of their life together as the play looks at the unreliability of memory.

The play runs Thursday through Sunday through Sun 11/12. Tickets are $29-$32.

