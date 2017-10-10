10.18-10.25.2017 Boosters

10.18-10.25.17

Boosters

We've been accused of civic boosterism. Pollyannaism. Unapologetic optimism.

But there’s a fine line between blindly pushing the corporate agenda and giving voice to the underserved. CoolCleveland columnist Claudia Taller reminds us that now is not the time for complacency: “Are you upset? Good. Speak out. Say what needs to be said, and say it loudly…”

Hometown hero Dominick Farinacci honors local icons Carl & Louis Stokes with his trumpet and the Spirit of the Groove. Housing prophet Jim Rokakis warned about the foreclosure crisis 15 years ago. This week you can hear him speak at First Baptist Church about how to repair the damage. Thomas Fox’s CreativeMornings Cleveland hosts Aimee Crane from NASA’s Orion Spacecraft program, housed at the Glenn Research Center right in our backyard.

CoolCleveland offers our share of criticism and ways leadership in our region might make improvements. CoolCleveland columnist Mansfield Frazier is always pointing out methods we can use to better ourselves. His column this week, An Open Letter to the Residents of Ward 7, addressed to his friends in the up-and-coming Hough neighborhood, offers a succinct criticism of business as usual, tempered with a powerful love for his community. That’s Boosterism 101. –Thomas Mulready

Most of us give only passing thought to the conditions under which the things we buy are manufactured. The organizers of the annual Ohio Fair Trade Teach-in and Expo would like us to be more aware of that.

The fair, taking place at John Carroll University, features 36 vendors offering products whose makers earned a fair wage. There will also be speakers talking about raising awareness of global justice. The race to the bottom for workers seems overwhelming, but the event participants hope to do a little bit to reverse it. Sat 10/21.

The story of Anne Frank, the young Jewish girl who wrote a diary while her family was hiding from the Germans during WWII, is well known. After she died in a concentration camp, her father published the diary, which became a film and an oft-performed play.

The Cleveland Play House mounts it again at a time when its message of where hate can lead has never been more pertinent. “It felt like this play could remind us of our shared humanity, could remind us of our responsibilities to stand up in the face of prejudice and hatred and bullying,” says director Laura Kepley. Sat 10/21-Sun 11/19.

In a rare Northeast Ohio appearance, the Russian Grand Ballet brings a corps de ballet of Russia’s brightest ballet stars to perform Tchaikovsky’s classic work, including the rarely seen Waltz of the Black Swans.

Under the leadership of Constantine Pinchuk and award-winning ballet master Andrey Litvinov, the Russian Grand Ballet presents Swan Lake on Thu 11/16 at 7PM at the Stocker Arts Center, 1005 N Abbe Rd, Elyria, OH 44035. This full-length classical production features the rarely seen Waltz of the Black Swans. Details.

So says CoolCleveland commentator Claudia Taller. Like many of us, she’s discouraged by a national climate where “those who protest against hate are just as bad as those who hate,” “those who stand for love and justice and the sanctity of all lives are guilty of stirring things up,” and “White supremacists now believe they have full permission to show what hate looks like.”

But she suggests some avenues of action for those who share her feelings, instead of just throwing up their hands, looking the other way and hoping it all goes away.

Cleveland Botanical Garden’s Bootanical Bash is an un-spooky Halloween party in the Hershey Children’s Garden with music, dancing, games and trick-or-treating. Sat 10/21.

* The scariest thing at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium’s Hauntaquarium weekends is the sharks. Mostly it’s just good, clean kid fun. Fri 10/20-Sat 10/21 & Fri 10/27 & Sat 10/28.

British cartoon character Peppa Pig and her friends appeal to toddlers as they do the sorts of things average kids do. The live show, Peppa Pig's Surprise, should delight little ones at the Akron Civic Theatre. Wed 10/25.

Astoria Cafe & Market, which opened in late 2016, offers an array of specialty food from Mediterranean countries. It also holds special events such as its upcoming collaborative dinner with Masthead Brewing. Thu 10/19.

* A survey from personal finance social network WalletHub ranks Cleveland 58th out of 100 cities as a vegan/vegetarian-friendly city, but put it at 28th for “vegetarian lifestyle.”

Spirit of the Groove, led by jazz trumpeter Dominick Farinacci and gospel bassist Johnny Parker, headline an evening of music honoring the Stokes Brothers at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. Sun 10/22

Join Cleveland's headbangers from hell Midnight as they preview their new album at the Agora. Sat 10/21.

Harmonia plays their Eastern European-style music at CVNP Happy Days Lodge. Tue 10/24.

Local band Something Involving a Monkey drops Halloween-themed album at the Beachland. Sat 10/21.

City Music Cleveland starts its 14th season showcasing rising violinist Tessa Lark. Wed 10/18-Sun 10/21.

WED 10/18

The Earth Day Coalition hosts its annual Instrumental evening for the Earth at 78th Street Studios.

Join fellow conservationists at the annual meeting of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District at Dunham Tavern Museum.

Former county treasurer Jim Rokakis warned about the foreclosure crisis 15 years ago. Now he'll talk at First Baptist Church about how to repair the damage.

THU 10/19

Neos Dance Theatre is known for their edgy takes on the classics. Their Creole Cinderella re-sets the story in the wide-open New Orleans of the early 20th century. They perform it tonight at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Nerdlesque Spooktacular at the Beachland Ballroom will feature some stranger things.

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields chamber ensemble returns to Akron's E.J. Thomas Hall.

Stanford professor talks about the roots of good and bad human behavior at CWRU.

Musicologist talks about the influence of black women musicians in the 60s and 70s at the Rock Hall Archives.

Jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli makes her area debut tonight at Nighttown and tomorrow at Akron's Blu Jazz +.

Les Delices baroque chamber ensemble opens its season with multiple performances. Through Sun 10/22.

FRI 10/20

The subject of this month’s Creative Mornings Cle, taking place at Platform Brewing, is “Pioneer.” Since NASA Glenn Research Center is conveniently located nearby, communications specialist Aimee Crane will talk about how NASA explains its Orion Spacecraft Program to the public.

Enjoy a fall night around a campfire at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes.

78th Street Studios' Third Friday features new and ongoing shows and a concert by no-wave icon Lydia Lunch.

ARTneo keeps Third Friday going with costume party after the galleries close.

Author-commentator Van Jones speaks at the Parma Library.

Diego Figueiredo and Chuchito Valdes blend Braziilan and Cuban sounds at Nighttown. Also tomorrow.

Cleveland Museum of Art concert honors adventurous 20th-century composer Lou Harrison.

SAT 10/21

Get that doggie costume ready! Lakewood’s annual Spooky Pooch Parade steps out today. There’ll be contests, games and vendors before the dogs parade through the business district at 2pm. Humans may wear costumes too.

Painesville Subaru dealer & Geauga Rescue Village partner for "certified pre-owned pet" Adopt-a-thon.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks about health care and the economy at Baldwin Wallace.

The Cleveland Pops goes Broadway with Jerry Herman tribute at Severance Hall.

Spirit mediums call forth the dead at Clague Playhouse.

Check out some Halloween-themed science at Great Lakes Science Center's Spooktacular Science. Also Sat 10/28.

Style mavens will want to be at Gordon Square's Fashion Flea & Clothing Swap.

Country songwriters Kieran Kane and Rayna Gallery play Ohio City house concert.

AsiaTown's Negative Space Gallery holds art & reggae evening.

SUN 10/22

The bane of Cleveland summers, road construction, derailed Cedar Fairmount’s annual August summer fair. So the Cleveland Heights business district is making its Fall Fest even bigger, adding all the activities people enjoy in the summer.

Burning River Film Festival brings sports/adventure films at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Photographer Jennie Jones conducts tour of Lake View Cemetery's architecture.

Forest City Brewery hosts beer-fueled pumpkin carving party.

MON 10/23

As those who go to the Cleveland Flea and similar artisan fairs know, creating with old-fashioned letterpress has become a thing again. Detroit’s Megan O’Connell of Salt & Cedar studio talks at Oberlin’s Allen Memorial Art Museum about its creative potential.

BW music theatre alumni return to Nighttown for a benefit.

Virtuouso ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro is back at the Music Box.

TUE 10/24

After more than a half century, President Obama eased restrictions on interactions between U.S and Cuba. Then Trump was elected and weird things started happening to Americans in Cuba and … well, things are confusing. Come to the Union Club to hear Cuba expert James Shapiro talk about what we might expect next.

Creepy local author Charles Cassady wreaks Halloween havoc on Willoughby.

Benefit at the Beachland helps victims of Syrian civil war.

New POETRY + series starts at Lakewood's Art on Madison.

WED 10/25

Get twice as many scary ghost stories when two authors of books about spirits haunting northeast Ohio locations will be presenting the Cleveland Stories program at the Music Box Supper Club.

Learn the history of medical students' dissection portraits at the Maltz Museum.

Capitol Theatre's Happy Hour movie this month is a scary Carrie.

Ward 7 cannot come into its own if we allow fear mongering, racism and backwards thinking to dominate the conversation. There are some folks who would have us believe that we are not intelligent enough, accomplished enough or strong enough to guide our development…

Read other stories from Mansfield Frazier here

A look back at the last week

THEATER REVIEW: Marjorie Prime @ Dobama Theatre by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: The Hunchback of Notre Dame @ Great Lakes Theater by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: A Midsummer Night’s Dream @ Great Lakes Theater @ by Laura Kennelly

